Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 17:45 Hits: 4

A federal court in Montana invalidated 440 oil and gas leases sold across the West, ruling Friday the Trump administration did not properly follow a plan to protect sage grouse habitat. U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris said the Bureau of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499548-court-strikes-down-440-oil-and-gas-leases-across-the-west