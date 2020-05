Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 16:49 Hits: 0

As the world looks to tighten up the illegal capture of wildlife, migratory birds are being threatened by widespread and unsustainable hunting across the Asia-Pacific region. New research has revealed that three quarters of migratory shorebird species in the region have been hunted since the 1970s.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200520124941.htm