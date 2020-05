Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 16:49 Hits: 0

Spring rains washes away some pollen, but not all. Researchers have found tree pollen fragments can remain airborne for hours after a storm. The tiny pollen particles can exacerbate allergies because they can reach deep in the lungs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200520124956.htm