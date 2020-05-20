The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'Bee' thankful for the evolution of pollen

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Over 80% of the world's flowering plants must reproduce in order to produce new flowers. This process involves the transfer of pollen between plants by wind, water or insects called pollinators -- including bumblebees. In a new study, researchers at the University of Missouri discovered spiny pollen -- from a native wild dandelion species in the southern Rocky Mountains -- has evolved to attach to traveling bumblebees.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200520125004.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version