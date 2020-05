Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Revolutionary 'green' types of bricks and construction materials could be made from recycled PVC, waste plant fibers or sand with the help of a remarkable new kind of recently discovered rubber polymer. The rubber polymer, itself made from sulfur and canola oil, can be compressed and heated with fillers to create construction materials of the future.

