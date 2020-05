Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 19:19 Hits: 0

Nearly half of parents of children under age 18 say their stress levels related to the coronavirus pandemic are high, with managing their kids' online learning a significant source of stress for many, according to a new survey by the American Psychological Association.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200521151919.htm