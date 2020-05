Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 May 2020

A new species of a criticallyendangered miniaturized stump-toed frog of the genus Stumpffia found in Madagascar is named Stumpffia froschaueri after ''the man from the floodplain full of frogs'', Christoph Froschauer.

