Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 May 2020

Due to high risk for researchers, the imaging of active volcanoes has so far been a great challenge in volcanology. Scientists used a drone for a series of repeated survey flights with optical and thermal imaging cameras at the Santa Maria volcano in Guatemala. A regular and systematic survey of dangerous volcanoes with drones seems to be close.

