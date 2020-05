Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 00:45 Hits: 7

An executive order signed by President Trump directing agencies to slash regulations in order to boost the economy is likely to lead to a number of court challenges.The Tuesday order directs agency heads to “identify regulatory standards that may...

