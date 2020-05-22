The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scientists solve half-century-old magnesium dimer mystery

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Magnesium dimer (Mg2) is a fragile molecule consisting of two weakly interacting atoms held together by the laws of quantum mechanics. It has recently emerged as a potential probe for understanding fundamental phenomena at the intersection of chemistry and ultracold physics, but its use has been thwarted by a half-century-old enigma -- five high-lying vibrational states that hold the key to understanding how the magnesium atoms interact but have eluded detection for 50 years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200522154557.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version