Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020

The marshlands on the coast of Louisiana could disappear in the next 50 years as sea levels continue to rise due to global warming, according to a study published in Science Advances Friday.The wetlands at the base of the Mississippi River have...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499329-loss-of-louisiana-marsh-lands-highly-likely-as-sea-levels-rise