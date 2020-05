Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 14:23 Hits: 3

Astronomers have found quasi-periodic flickers in millimeter-waves from the center of the Milky Way, Sagittarius (Sgr) A*. The team interpreted these blinks to be due to the rotation of radio spots circling the supermassive black hole with an orbit radius smaller than that of Mercury. This is an interesting clue to investigate space-time with extreme gravity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200522102313.htm