Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 15:37 Hits: 4

A new study finds that the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine is linked to increased rates of mortality and heart arrhythmias among hospital patients with COVID-19. The authors suggest that these drug regimens should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials and urgent confirmation from randomised clinical trials is needed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200522113712.htm