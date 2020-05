Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 15:37 Hits: 6

In the largest study to examine health of placentas in women who tested positive for COVID-19, findings show placentas from 16 women who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant showed evidence of injury, according to pathological exams completed directly following birth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200522113714.htm