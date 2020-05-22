Migration patterns reveal an Eden for ancient humans and animals

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 18:02 Hits: 6

Researchers have discovered a new migration pattern (or lack of) at Pinnacle Point, a now-submerged region in South Africa. While it was first believed large omnivores would travel to follow the growth of vegetation to survive, our researcher came to a completely new conclusion through studying antelope teeth! They discovered that this region was an Eden to all living species that called it home, including the earliest humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200522140210.htm