The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Migration patterns reveal an Eden for ancient humans and animals

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Researchers have discovered a new migration pattern (or lack of) at Pinnacle Point, a now-submerged region in South Africa. While it was first believed large omnivores would travel to follow the growth of vegetation to survive, our researcher came to a completely new conclusion through studying antelope teeth! They discovered that this region was an Eden to all living species that called it home, including the earliest humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200522140210.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version