The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hearts that drum together beat together

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers have found that in a structured group drumming task aspects of participants' heart function synchronized. In a subsequent improvisational drumming task, groups with high physiological synchrony in the structured task showed more coordination in drumming. The data show that behavioral synchronization and enhanced physiological synchronization while drumming each uniquely predicts a heightened experience of group cohesion. Additionally, higher physiological synchrony predicts enhanced group performance in a subsequent, different group task.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200521083626.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version