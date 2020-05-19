Rapid screening method targets fatty acids in yeast; Key to sustainable bioproducts

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Scientists engineering valuable microbes for renewable fuels and bioproducts have developed an efficient way to identify the most promising varieties. Researchers have developed a high-throughput screening technique to rapidly profile medium-chain fatty acids produced in yeast -- part of a larger group of free fatty acids that are key components in essential nutrients, soaps, industrial chemicals, and fuels. The breakthrough will save researchers time and labor as they design sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based chemical manufacturing processes.

