Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Researchers used a genetic database of more than 47,000 people in Estonia to identify a gene linked to thinness that may play a role in resisting weight gain in metabolically healthy thin people. They show that knocking out this gene results in thinner flies and mice and find that expression of it in the brain may be involved in regulating energy expenditure.

