Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 19:59 Hits: 2

More than 250 employees have had concerns that a manager or senior leader at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) possibly interfered with science, according to an internal watchdog report. The report from the Office of the Inspector...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/498808-epa-employees-allege-leadership-interference-with-science-in