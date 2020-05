Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday predicted that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will be a busy one. There’s a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season...

