EPA Awards $5,734,100 to North Carolina for Water Quality Protection

RALEIGH (May 20, 2020) − U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $5,734,100 to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ) for water quality protection. The grant directly supports the state’s ability to maintain, protect and improve the water quality of its rivers, lakes, streams, groundwater and other waterbodies.

“Today’s award is another example of the effective partnership between federal and state agencies to protect and restore North Carolina’s waters,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “This federal funding will safeguard North Carolina’s water resources and support pollution prevention work that keeps communities and ecosystems healthy.

“Each year, this grant provides valuable funding for the state’s efforts to protect our natural resources and improve water quality for all North Carolinians,” said NC DEQ Water Resources Division Director Danny Smith.

The funding will support NC DEQ’s work to fulfill important goals of the Clean Water Act, especially preventing pollution in clean waterbodies, and reducing the number of polluted waterbodies. Types of activities to be funded with this grant include monitoring water quality, developing and implementing water quality standards, compliance and enforcement. The funds are awarded under Section 106 of the Clean Water Act.

The objective of the Clean Water Act is to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation's waters. Programs under the act support monitoring, assessment, protection, and prevention of polluted runoff in waterways.

More information on EPA’s Water Pollution Control (Section 106) grant program:

https://www.epa.gov/water-pollution-control-section-106-grants