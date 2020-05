Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 17:11 Hits: 7

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) condemned Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler on Wednesday, saying the Trump administration official owes communities of color an apology for his handling of air pollution regulations...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/498757-markey-says-epa-administrator-should-apologize-to-minorities-for