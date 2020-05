Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 17:19 Hits: 0

Scientists have reconstructed the paleoecology the Paleo-Agulhas Plain, a now-drowned landscape on the southern tip of Africa that was high and dry during glacial phases of the last 2 million years and may have been instrumental in shaping the evolution of early modern humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200515131917.htm