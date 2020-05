Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Scientists have shown that the Titanichthys -- a giant armored fish that lived in the seas and oceans of the late Devonian period 380-million-years ago -- fed in a similar manner to modern day basking sharks.

