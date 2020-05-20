ESO telescope sees signs of planet birth

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 12:41 Hits: 3

Observations made with the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) have revealed the telltale signs of a star system being born. Around the young star AB Aurigae lies a dense disc of dust and gas in which astronomers have spotted a prominent spiral structure with a 'twist' that marks the site where a planet may be forming. The observed feature could be the first direct evidence of a baby planet coming into existence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200520084127.htm