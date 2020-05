Articles

Researchers identified a species of sea urchin with a relatively short breeding cycle of six months. They used CRISPR technology to remove a gene that provides pigment. Male albino sea urchins survived. Crossing these with wild-type sea urchins and then breeding the offspring yielded second-generation albino mutants that matured to adulthood.

