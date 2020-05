Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 22:27 Hits: 2

LOSING INHIBITIONS: President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday directing agencies to consider what sort of deregulatory action they might take that could spur economic growth.The order directs agency heads to “identify regulatory...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/498634-overnight-energy-trump-orders-agencies-to-cut