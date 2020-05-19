The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Terahertz radiation: New material acts as an efficient frequency multiplier

Higher frequencies mean faster data transfer and more powerful processors. Technically, however, it is anything but easy to keep increasing clock rates and radio frequencies. New materials could solve the problem. Experiments have now produced a promising result: Researchers were able to get a novel material to increase the frequency of a terahertz radiation flash by a factor of seven: a first step for potential IT applications.

