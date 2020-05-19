Found: Brain structure that controls our behavior

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 15:42 Hits: 3

Solving problems, planning one's own actions, controlling emotions -- these executive functions are fundamental processes for controlling our behavior. Despite numerous indications, there has not yet been any clear evidence to support which brain areas process these abilities. A study has now succeeded in identifying the crucial region -- with the help of a unique patient and the not-so-rare dys-executive syndrome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200519114239.htm