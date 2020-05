Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 16:39 Hits: 4

President Trump said that the food chain, which has been disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic, is nearly restored.“The food chains are now back to almost working perfectly again," Trump said at an event with farmers and ranchers at the White...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498524-trump-food-chain-almost-working-perfectly-again