Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 10:16 Hits: 3

Communities in Oaxaca say they were hoodwinked into approving wind parks that pollute their land. As another development looms, they're hoping a legal injunction puts power back in their hands.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-mexico-s-wind-sector-repeating-fossil-fuels-mistakes/a-53492900?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss