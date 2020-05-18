Global study confirms influential theory behind loss aversion

Articles

A new global study offers a powerful confirmation of one of the most influential frameworks in all of behavioral sciences and behavioral economics: prospect theory, which when introduced in 1979 led to a sea change in understanding the irrational and paradoxical ways individuals make decisions and interpret risk. The new study in 19 countries and 13 languages replicates the original study that provided the empirical basis for prospect theory.

