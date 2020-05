Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 20:26 Hits: 4

Humans have been wondering whether we alone in the universe since antiquity. We know from the geological record that life started relatively quickly, as soon our planet's environment was stable enough to support it. We also know that the first multicellular organism, which eventually produced today's technological civilization, took far longer to evolve, approximately 4 billion years.

