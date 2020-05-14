The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Reptile poaching in Balochistan (Pakistan) is on a decreasing trend but still troublesome

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Since 2013, following strict enforcement of provincial wildlife legislation in the less studied regions of Asia, the overall trend of illegal reptile poaching is steadily decreasing. Despite that, the issue is not yet resolved and poached reptiles are largely destined not only for the international pet trade, but also utilized in folk medicines and snake charmer shows, according to a recent study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200514115800.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version