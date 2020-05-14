Reptile poaching in Balochistan (Pakistan) is on a decreasing trend but still troublesome

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 15:58 Hits: 0

Since 2013, following strict enforcement of provincial wildlife legislation in the less studied regions of Asia, the overall trend of illegal reptile poaching is steadily decreasing. Despite that, the issue is not yet resolved and poached reptiles are largely destined not only for the international pet trade, but also utilized in folk medicines and snake charmer shows, according to a recent study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200514115800.htm