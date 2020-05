Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 18:50 Hits: 5

To break through a looming bandwidth bottleneck, engineers are exploring some of light's harder-to-control properties. Now, two new studies have shown a system that can manipulate and detect one such property: orbital angular momentum. Critically, they are the first to do so on small semiconductor chips and with enough precision that it can be used as a medium for transmitting information.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200518145017.htm