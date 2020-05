Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 19:49 Hits: 4

After examining a dozen types of suns and a roster of planet surfaces, astronomers have developed a practical model - an environmental color ''decoder'' - to tease out climate clues for potentially habitable exoplanets in galaxies far away.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200518154929.htm