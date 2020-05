Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 10:44 Hits: 3

Several companies have come up with pilot plants to convert plastic waste into crude oil, diesel or other fuels. It is sold as a way to get rid of trash and help the environment. But is it?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/do-fuels-made-from-plastic-make-eco-sense/a-51495966?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss