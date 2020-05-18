EPA Takes Next Step to Implement PFAS Legislation

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

Certain PFAS to be added into the Code of Federal Regulations for the Toxics Release Inventory

WASHINGTON (May 18, 2020) — ​Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took the next step to implement an important per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) requirement of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The NDAA added 172 PFAS to the list of chemicals required to be reported to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) and established a 100-pound reporting threshold for these substances. The agency is publishing a final rule that officially incorporates these requirements into the Code of Federal Regulations for TRI.

“EPA continues to prioritize and make progress to protect the health and well-being of communities across the country that are working to address PFAS,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The inclusion of these 172 PFAS on the TRI list will provide EPA and the public with important information on these emerging chemicals of concern.”

As this action is being taken to conform the regulations to a Congressional legislative mandate, this rule is effective immediately. Per the NDAA requirements, the PFAS additions became effective as of January 1, 2020. Reporting forms for these PFAS will be due to EPA by July 1, 2021, for calendar year 2020 data. EPA expects to release raw data from information collected by July 31, 2021.

To provide clear information on which chemicals fall under the NDAA requirement, in February 2020, EPA released a list of 172 PFAS chemicals that are subject to TRI reporting. Facilities in TRI-covered industry sectors should track and collect data on these PFAS during 2020. All TRI reporting requirements apply to these PFAS (e.g., supplier notification) and TRI reporting exemptions, if applicable, are available for these PFAS. Note that TRI reporting requirements state that a facility should use readily available data collected pursuant to other provisions of law or, where such data are not readily available, reasonable estimates of the amounts involved.

EPA’s TRI is an important tool that provides the public with information about the use of certain chemicals by tracking their management and associated activities. U.S. facilities in different industry sectors must report annually how much of each chemical is released to the environment and/or managed through recycling, energy recovery, and treatment. TRI helps support informed decision-making by companies, government agencies, non-governmental organizations and the public.

To view the final rule, visit https://www.epa.gov/toxics-release-inventory-tri-program/implementing-statutory-addition-certain-and-polyfluoroalkyl

Learn more about the addition of PFAS chemicals to TRI, including a list of the 172 PFAS subject to TRI reporting: https://www.epa.gov/toxics-release-inventory-tri-program/addition-certain-pfas-tri-national-defense-authorization-act

For more information EPA’s efforts under the PFAS Action Plan: https://www.epa.gov/pfas