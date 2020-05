Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 13:20 Hits: 0

A new study documents a robust antiviral immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in a group of 20 adults who had recovered from COVID-19. The findings show that the body's immune system is able to recognize SARS-CoV-2 in many ways, dispelling fears that the virus may elude ongoing efforts to create an effective vaccine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200515092007.htm