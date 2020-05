Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 14:39 Hits: 0

A new recipe for a bone-graft biomaterial that is supercooled before application should make it easier to meet dental patients' expectation of a good-looking smile while eliminating the pain associated with harvesting bone from elsewhere in their body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200515103910.htm