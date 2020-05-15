EPA Proposes Relief for Small Businesses by Restoring Wood Heater Sales Opportunities Lost to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

WASHINGTON (May 15, 2020) — Due to the nation-wide spread of the COVID-19 virus, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to allow more time for retailers to sell Step 1-certified residential wood heating devices. This proposed action would give manufacturers and retailers additional time to sell wood heaters that meet the 2015 Clean Air Act emission standards after the current May 15, 2020 deadline. If finalized as proposed, it would allow sales of Step 1 devices until November 30, 2020. EPA’s proposed amendment to the 2015 New Source Performance Standards for New Residential Wood Heaters, New Hydronic Heaters and Forced-Air Furnaces (collectively referred to as “wood heating devices”) is in reaction to the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This additional time to sell Step 1-certified devices will give businesses an opportunity to recover sales that have been lost due to the coronavirus health crisis,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “More than 90 percent of manufacturers and retailers of wood heaters are small businesses, many of which have experienced significant losses in retail sales. This action will provide economic relief to these employers as America begins to reopen its businesses.”

The COVID-19 public health emergency has resulted in significant losses in retail sales due to temporary closure of stores, stay at home directives and other restrictions implemented across the country and the world. As a result, vendors and retail stores have lost time they needed to sell their remaining inventory of Step 1 units before the May 15, 2020 compliance date. This proposed action, if finalized, will ensure retailers regain time for normal business operations lost due to the public health emergency.

For more information about the proposed amendment to the 2015 New Source Performance Standards for New Residential Wood Heaters, New Hydronic Heaters and Forced-Air Furnaces, please visit https://www.epa.gov/residential-wood-heaters