Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 15:58 Hits: 1

A team of investigators has described an approach in which implanted electrodes are stimulated in a dynamic sequence, essentially 'tracing' shapes on the surface of the visual cortex that participants were able to 'see.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200514115828.htm