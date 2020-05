Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 17:17 Hits: 2

A small study in Greece found that the clinically approved anti-inflammatory drug anakinra, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, improved respiratory function in patients with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200514131726.htm