Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 19:49 Hits: 0

More than 99 percent of Holstein bulls born using artificial insemination in the last decade trace their male lineage to just two bulls born in the 1960s. Efforts to reconstitute two lost male lineages are reported in a recent article.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200511154916.htm