The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and major diseases at the same time

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Researchers, politicians and funding bodies find themselves in front of a unique situation: The mounting pressure to accelerate and intensify efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic while handling the growing threat from all other diseases endangering our society. This balancing and how well the scientific community will respond to it will define health across the globe for years to come, argue scientists in a new commentary.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200514143524.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version