Researchers seek to reduce food waste and establish the science of food date labeling

Minimizing food waste is top of mind right now during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the lack of regulation and general understanding of food date labels leads to billions of dollars per year in food waste in the US alone. Researchers have come together with the goal of clarifying the lack of science behind food date labels, highlighting the need for interdisciplinary research in a new publication.

