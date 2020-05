Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020

Researchers revealed the largest and hottest shield volcano on Earth. A team of volcanologists and ocean explorers used several lines of evidence to determine P?h?honu, a volcano within the Papah?naumoku?kea Marine National Monument now holds this distinction.

