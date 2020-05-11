Photosynthesis in a droplet

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 16:44 Hits: 0

For hundreds of millions of years plants have had the ability to harness carbon dioxide from the air using solar energy. The research network is on the trail of building artificial cells as sustainable green bioreactors. A research team has now succeeded in developing a platform for the automated construction of cell-sized photosynthesis modules. The artificial chloroplasts are capable of binding and converting the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide using light energy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200511124449.htm