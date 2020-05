Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 17:44 Hits: 0

Researchers have developed a new method in which they use light to draw patterns of molecules that guide living cells. The approach allows for a closer look at the development of multicellular organisms -- and in the future may even play a part in novel therapies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512134457.htm