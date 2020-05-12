The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New software supports decision-making for breeding

Researchers have developed an innovative software program for the simulation of breeding programs. The ''Modular Breeding Program Simulator'' (MoBPS) enables the simulation of complex breeding programs in animal and plant breeding and is designed to assist breeders in their everyday decisions. In addition to economic criteria in breeding, the research team strives for goals such as sustainability, conservation of genetic diversity and improved animal welfare.

